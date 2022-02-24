Notification Settings

Netflix confirms theft of valuable props used for production of The Crown

ShowbizPublished:

As much as £150,000 of valuable items were reportedly stolen on Wednesday and a police investigation is underway.

Imelda Staunton in The Crown Season 5
Imelda Staunton in The Crown Season 5

Netflix has confirmed that valuable props used in its multi-award winning series The Crown have been stolen.

As much as £150,000 of items were reportedly stolen overnight last Wednesday and a police investigation is underway.

The Sun newspaper reported that the incident occurred near Doncaster during the show’s final week of production.

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed to the PA news agency that the reports were true, but provided no additional comment.

South Yorkshire Police were also approached for comment.

Elizabeth Debicki, pictured, moves into the role of Diana, Princess of Wales, who was previously played by Emma Corrin (Netflix/PA)

The extravagant hit series is due to return for its fifth instalment at the end of 2022 featuring a new all-star cast as it heads towards coverage of the late 1990s.

Screen veteran Imelda Staunton takes over from Olivia Colman as the Queen and Lesley Manville will portray Princess Margaret.

Elizabeth Debicki moves into the role of Diana, Princess of Wales, previously played by Emma Corrin.

The series will reportedly dramatise her headline-making 1995 Panorama interview with Martin Bashir as well as other key events in her later life.

Writer Peter Morgan has confirmed there will be a sixth – and final – series.

