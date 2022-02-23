Jack Savoretti throws support behind War Child charity challenge

This March take on a challenge that counts for a child caught up in conflict.

Pick from one of five challenges, or set your own distance, and decide how you want to complete it! ? ? ?

For more information, and to sign up: https://t.co/1Bd6rTGDZc ? pic.twitter.com/8Lv2bJmb5Z

— War Child UK (@WarChildUK) February 18, 2022