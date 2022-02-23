In Pictures: Zoe Kravitz leads stars at The Batman premiere

Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz is among the stars who have taken to the red carpet in their sartorial best at The Batman film premiere.

The actress, singer and model, who plays Catwoman’s Selina Kyle, was pictured wearing a floor-length black halter-neck dress with a scallop edge cut-out at the event at the BFI Imax Waterloo in London on Wednesday.

Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz attending the special screening of The Batman (Ian West/PA)

The 33-year-old, who is the daughter of rock and blues musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, posed with the film’s star Robert Pattinson on the carpet before walking together arm-in-arm.

British actor Pattinson, 35, took over from Ben Affleck as a darker, vengeful Batman in the superhero franchise produced by Dylan Clark.

Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz (Ian West/PA)

Pattinson joined his co-stars on the red carpet before the special screening of the dark adaptation, which sees Batman’s alter-ego Bruce Wayne on a journey of vengeance in the underworld.

Pattinson is following in the footsteps of actors including Christian Bale, Val Kilmer, Michael Keaton and George Clooney in playing the Dark Knight.

Dylan Clark, Andy Serkis, Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and Matt Reeve attend The Batman screening (Ian West/PA)

Pattinson, who rose to fame as vampiric heart-throb Edward Cullen in the Twilight films saga, can be seen in violent fight scenes, high-speed car chases and dramatic explosions navigating Gotham City and the rise of his rivals, in teaser clips released so far.

Andy Serkis plays Bruce Wayne’s faithful butler Alfred Pennyworth (Ian West/PA)

Colin Farrell, who plays The Penguin in the film, was absent from the premiere.

The Batman, which is in UK cinemas from March 4, focuses on the growing relationship with Catwoman as the pair join forces in the superhero film.

Jeffrey Wright plays Commissioner Gordon (Ian West/PA)

In the latest preview, titled The Bat And The Cat, Catwoman tells Batman: “If we don’t stand up, no one will… ‘the bat and the cat’, it’s got a nice ring.”

Batman is later asked whether Catwoman is a “new friend of his”, to which he replies: “I’m not so sure.”

Paul Dano who plays The Riddler (Ian West/PA)

Paul Dano, 37, who plays mysterious villain the Riddler in the film, also appeared on the carpet wearing a navy striped suit and shirt.

The film also features Batman’s familiar trusted allies, with Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City’s police chief Commissioner Gordon.

Film director Matt Reeves (Ian West/PA)