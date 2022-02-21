BBC’s Morning Live returns in new Manchester studio

Morning Live

Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones opened a new series of BBC One’s Morning Live in their new Manchester studio with laughs over the weather and Jones’ postoperative boot.

The pair were joined by Doctor Xand van Tulleken, chef Anna Haugh and Strictly Come Dancing professional Graziano Di Prima.

The relocation of the show from London to Manchester city centre was announced last year as part of the BBC’s Across The UK plans, to ensure the broadcaster better serves and reflects communities throughout the country.

TV presenter Jones, 44, was sporting a medical boot on his left foot after recently undergoing an operation, with Marsh, 45, joking “it’s a good job there’s a doctor in the house!” and Jones revealing that he wanted to show everyone his scar.

Doctor Xand van Tulleken and Graziano Di Prima arrived to join Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones this morning (BBC/PA).

Marsh and Jones revealed that they will later be joined by actor Adam Thomas who stars alongside Marsh in the new series of Waterloo Road starting later this year.

Derrick Evans, best known as fitness instructor Mr Motivator, also joined the pair and Doctor Xand to discuss the death of his granddaughter and raise awareness of bacterial meningitis.

Join us at 9.15am for the very first #MorningLive from our new home in Manchester ? @GethincJones ? pic.twitter.com/YcjmzXlUOU — BBC Morning Live (@BBCMorningLive) February 21, 2022

Girls Aloud’s Kimberley Walsh, Sara Cox and Sam Quek are also part of the Morning Live line up as the BBC show’s presenters work on daily alternate pairings.

Former Crimewatch host Rav Wilding will also be a regular face on the programme.

The daytime show welcomes a variety of guests and discusses entertaining and topical subjects five days a week.