Helen Mirren: I do not remotely deserve a Lifetime Achievement Award

Dame Helen Mirren has been named the 57th recipient of SAG-AFTRA’s highest tribute: the Life Achievement Award. Watch as she explains what receiving the award means to her.

The 28th Annual @SAGawards airs live Sunday, Feb. 27 on @tntdrama and @TBSNetwork. pic.twitter.com/uGPO4h1klf

— SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) February 17, 2022