Sister Sledge are keeping it in the family as next generation joins for new song

Disco star Debbie Sledge has said fans will hear the classic Sister Sledge “family sound” fused with modern genres as the group releases their first single as a collective in 20 years.

The singer launched the original disco group alongside her sisters Joni, Kim and Kathy in 1971 and found international fame with hit tracks such as We Are Family and Thinking Of You.

The family band are now reforming for “phase two” under the name Sister Sledge ft. Sledgendary, which will consist of Debbie, her daughter Camille, son David, Joni’s son Thaddeus and long-term Sister Sledge vocalist Tanya Ti-et.

After nearly 20 years, they have released their first single as a collective family – titled Free.

Describing the new track, Debbie told the PA news agency: “You will definitely hear the basic Sister Sledge sound because it’s that family sound, it’s that harmony.

“And I don’t mean it just in the sense of musical harmony, but there’s that harmony in the spirit of the music. You’ll have that feeling of joy.

“Then you also have the individuality that comes out because that’s what I encourage, because you have these great artists and we all have something to offer as humans, we all have gifts.

“So we’re bringing those gifts together and we’re recreating something that’s totally new and that’s a gift as a group. So you will definitely hear the influences of the young and the old.”

Debbie said the rebrand was the release of a “new energy and light on something that has been growing” as the younger generation have independently been producing their own music over the years.

Kim, Debbie and Joni Sledge in London in November 2016 (Matt Crossick/PA)

She explained that all of the children have their own music taste ranging from hip hop to dance and house style and noted that the band’s new music would be a blend of all these different genres.

The group has been touring together as Sister Sledge for the last few years across America, the UK and Europe but she feels now is the time for them to release new music as a family as she wants the world to see them “shine”.

“I’m very excited, not only about the music but about the group, because it’s my kids and I’m just bursting with excitement and pride and love for what’s going on here”, she added.

The singer added that she can see other family members joining the group in the future as she feels they are all talented, adding “I can see this really expanding, there’s no limitations”.

Founding member Kathy recently regained the right to perform under the Sister Sledge brand after 20 years of being unable to play concerts using the name due to contractual wrangling with her three sisters.

The classic disco group have ushered in phase two with their next generation (Sister Sledge ft Sledgendary)

Another original sister Joni died in her home in Arizona in 2017 aged 60 from natural causes.

Debbie told PA that Joni has given the band “such strength and power” and that the group wanted to honour her memory by embodying that energy.

The singer confirmed they had more singles in the pipeline and will be working on an album as they continue touring in UK and Europe this year.