George RR Martin teams up with Marvel for new comic book series

Showbiz

The Game Of Thrones writer said working with the superhero franchise titan was a ‘privilege’ and brought him ‘no end of joy’.

George R.R. Martin at Caste Ward
George RR Martin will team up with Marvel to produce a new series of comic books, it has been announced.

The Game Of Thrones writer said working with the superhero franchise titan was a “privilege” and brought him “no end of joy”.

The comics will be based on superhero anthology series Wild Cards, which was master-minded and edited by Martin.

Wild Cards tells the story of an alternate history where Earth is home to super-powered individuals and spans more than 25 novels and 20 short stories.

It was written by more than 40 authors over three decades, and the limited series, Wild Cards: Drawing Of The Cards, will arrive later this year.

“As my fans may already know, the Wild Cards World holds a special place in my heart,” said Martin.

“So to have the privilege of announcing that an industry titan like Marvel is going to produce the narrative from the beginning as a comic book brings me no end of joy.”

Martin’s most well-known work, Game Of Thrones, ended its hugely successful run in 2019 and HBO is currently developing spin-offs, including a prequel series set to air next year.

