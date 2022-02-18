US lawsuit filed against tequila brand associated with Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner at the Fashion Awards 2018 – London

Lawyers in the US have filed a scathing copyright lawsuit against a tequila brand associated with reality star Kendall Jenner.

The lawsuit claims that similarities between 818 Tequila and Texas-based Tequila 512 are “so striking” that they “cannot be the result of a coincidence”.

818 Tequila was launched by K & L Soda, LLC in 2021 and, according to lawyers, “blatantly copied” the branding of Tequila 512 which has used a “highly distinctive logo and colour scheme” since 2015.

Businesswoman and TV personality Jenner, who is the half-sister of Kim Kardashian, is a spokesperson for the brand.

Documents obtained by the PA news agency stated: “The Kardashian-Jenner family strikes again.

“This time Kendall Jenner has associated herself with a new tequila brand, 818 Tequila, that intentionally copies plaintiff’s tequila brand, Tequila 512.

“The similarities are so striking that this cannot be the result of a coincidence.”

“Plaintiff ClipBandits, LLC brings this action against the owner of 818 Tequila, defendant K & Soda, LLC dba 818 Spirits for trademark infringement, false designation of origin, and unfair competition.”

Referring to Jenner’s involvement directly the lawsuit stated: “In particular, notorious celebrity Kendall Jenner (of Kardashian family infamy) is a spokesperson for Defendant’s 818 brand

“In connection with its launch Jenner and the 818 brand were widely accused of cultural misappropriation of the Mexican tequila heritage for trying to “seem” to have Mexican roots and respect while getting things substantially wrong.”

Lawyers claimed Kardashian herself had been involved in the attempt to “trade on plaintiff’s goodwill” by promoting 818 Tequila in her mobile app game Kim Kardashian Hollywood.

“However, the image that defendant used in the app was of a bottle of plaintiff’s 512 tequila. Plaintiff did not authorise this use in any way,” the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court in the Central District of California on Wednesday, requests a trial by jury.