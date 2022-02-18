Donald Glover says comedy-drama Atlanta ends ‘perfectly’

Donald Glover at Solo: A Star Wars Story Photocall – London

Donald Glover says that his comedy-drama series Atlanta ends “perfectly” but that he would be open to returning to the project in future.

The actor and comedian says that after a lengthy career in television he is a fan of things ending and would only consider reviving the Emmy-winning show if there was a “reason to do it”.

Atlanta stars Glover as college dropout Earn, who attempts to manage the rap career of his cousin Alfred “Paper Boi”, played by Brian Tyree Henry, while trying to redeem himself in the eyes of ex-girlfriend Van – played by Zazie Beetz.

Ahead of the launch of series three FX chairman John Landgraf announced that series four, which has already been filmed, would be the last.

“To be honest I wanted to end it after season two, we had talked about it,” Glover, who also wrote and executive produced the series, told an FX executive meeting on Thursday.

Glover stars in the series alongside Brian Tyree Henry and Zazie Beetz (pictured) (Ian West/PA)

“Death is natural. When the conditions are right for something they happen and when the conditions aren’t right they don’t happen.

“It ends perfectly. I’ve done television now for two decades so I like things ending.”

Asked about a return in future he said: “If there’s a reason to do it then yeah, it always depends. I like keeping my options open.”

Season three of Atlanta takes place almost entirely in Europe and finds characters Earn, Alfred and Van in the midst of a successful European tour.

The group must navigate their new surroundings as outsiders and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they once aspired to.

Much of the production took place in London during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, but Glover said the experience was a “blast”.

“It was cool to be over there with Covid happening because there were no tourists so we were completely by ourselves and you don’t get that a lot.

“We really had a blast being alone.

“We got to shoot in museums that they don’t let you shoot in, we had the Four Seasons to ourselves for weeks.”