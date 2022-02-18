Celebrities glued to Storm Eunice plane landings on Big Jet TV

Dan Walker

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker has joked about leaving his job to join new viral sensation Big Jet TV.

The YouTube channel has more than 180,000 subscribers and it streams live footage of planes landing at airports.

The channel went viral on Friday as its founder and host Jerry Dyer began live-streaming jets struggling to land at Heathrow during Storm Eunice.

As tens of thousands of viewers began watching his content, it caught the attention of celebrities on social media.

Walker, 44, tweeted: “I am considering leaving all current jobs and applying for a gig at Big Jet TV #GoOnThen.”

Comedian Nish Kumar tweeted: “My new comedy special “All aboard the laugh plane” is now streaming exclusively on BigJetTv.”

Comedian and author Adam Kay joined the conversation, writing: “GLUED to Big Jet TV. The poor pilots, crew and passengers landing just now. I need a complimentary Bloody Mary to get through just watching it.”

The YouTube channel was set up by Dyer in February 2017 and frequently live-streams from the perimeter of airports for hours, observing and commentating on landings.

Presenter Richard Osman noted Dyer’s commentary style, writing: “Just got a big nose full of Dunlop’ #BIGJetTV”, while Call The Midwife actor Stephen McGann tweeted: “Just take a train, guys. Much safer. 🙂 #BigJetTV.”

Lead singer of the Charlatans, Tim Burgess, joked: “Spotify have just bought Big Jet TV for 300 million dollars.”

Meanwhile, presenter Steph McGovern revealed that she received a personalised Storm Eunice forecast from BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood.

Speaking on Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4 on Friday, McGovern, 39, mentioned that she had been messaging her former BBC Breakfast colleague and weather presenter Kirkwood for insider tips on the weather.

McGovern said: “When you get news of a storm coming, this is the point when I text my mate Carol Kirkwood. She’s the brilliant weather presenter on the BBC. I’ve tortured her this week. I was meant to be coming up from London today and the advice was to not travel. So, bless her, over the last couple of days, every couple of hours, I’ve been messaging her saying ‘right, what’s happening now, Carol?’.