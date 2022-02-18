Call The Midwife’s Georgie Glen teases ‘shocking’ series finale

The penultimate episode of Call The Midwife ended on a train crash cliffhanger

Call The Midwife’s Georgie Glen has said she is “terrified” of spoiling the series finale after the penultimate episode ended on a train crash cliffhanger.

The Scottish actress, 65, said she was “shocked” by the twist which saw some of the BBC One show’s main characters caught up in the potentially deadly incident.

Sister Julienne and Dr Turner, played by Jenny Agutter and Stephen McGann, were thrown from their seats as their train appeared to derail.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine, Glen said: “To be honest, when I saw the episode myself I was shocked and I knew it was coming, so I think the way it just evolved and happened at the end of the episode was shocking.

Stephen McGann’s character was one of those involved in the crash (Ian West/PA)

“You just didn’t see it was about to happen.”

She told host Christine Lampard: “I am terrified I say anything that gives anything away.

“I have had the riot act read to me, that I have got to be terribly careful what I say.

“But obviously that drama will continue to unfold throughout the final episode.”

Glen, who made her first appearance in Call The Midwife in 2018, also offered a hint at the events that will unfold in the finale.

She said: “It has repercussions throughout because everyone has to put their fears to one side, roll up their sleeves, get on, leave their personal worries aside.

“And also Sister Hilda, played by the lovely Fenella Woolgar, is dealing with a delivery over at the maternity home and knows nothing about it – and of course, that is the lady who is the wife of the train driver.”