Dawn French to tell ‘buttock-clenching embarrassing stories’ on new tour

Dawn French will tell “buttock-clenching embarrassing stories” when she returns to the road in autumn.

The 64-year-old actress and comedian will tour her new live show, titled Dawn French Is A Huge Twat, across the UK from September.

Starting at Peterborough’s New Theatre, she will visit 20 regional venues including Oxford New Theatre, Cambridge Corn Exchange, Plymouth Pavilion and Eastbourne Congress Theatre.

She will close the tour on October 16 at Ipswich Regent Theatre.

French, best known for starring in The Vicar Of Dibley and sketch series French And Saunders, explained the meaning behind the tour’s explicit title.

She said: “This show is so named because, unfortunately, it’s horribly accurate.

“There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun in a spectacular display of twattery.

“I thought I might tell some of these buttock-clenching embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work life…

“Roll up! Book early to see the telly vicar lady be a total twat on stage, live in front of your very eyes. And ears.”

Written by French, the show is directed by Michael Grandage, former artistic director of the Donmar Warehouse in London and Sheffield Theatres.

He previously worked with French on her 2014 show Thirty Million Minutes.