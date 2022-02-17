Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dawn French to tell ‘buttock-clenching embarrassing stories’ on new tour

ShowbizPublished:

Michael Grandage is returning to direct the TV star.

Dawn French will tell “buttock-clenching embarrassing stories” when she returns to the road in autumn.

The 64-year-old actress and comedian will tour her new live show, titled Dawn French Is A Huge Twat, across the UK from September.

Starting at Peterborough’s New Theatre, she will visit 20 regional venues including Oxford New Theatre, Cambridge Corn Exchange, Plymouth Pavilion and Eastbourne Congress Theatre.

She will close the tour on October 16 at Ipswich Regent Theatre.

(PML & MGC/PA)

French, best known for starring in The Vicar Of Dibley and sketch series French And Saunders, explained the meaning behind the tour’s explicit title.

She said: “This show is so named because, unfortunately, it’s horribly accurate.

“There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun in a spectacular display of twattery.

“I thought I might tell some of these buttock-clenching embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work life…

“Roll up! Book early to see the telly vicar lady be a total twat on stage, live in front of your very eyes. And ears.”

Written by French, the show is directed by Michael Grandage, former artistic director of the Donmar Warehouse in London and Sheffield Theatres.

He previously worked with French on her 2014 show Thirty Million Minutes.

– Tickets are available https://dawnfrenchontour.com/

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News