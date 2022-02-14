Natalie Imbruglia reveals ‘best gift’ about The Masked Singer

Natalie Imbruglia

The Masked Singer champion Natalie Imbruglia has revealed there were times where she felt “I just can’t do this, I’m not good at this,” during a period of writer’s block before creating her new album and winning the hit ITV show.

Imbruglia, who was disguised as Panda, was crowned the winner of the third series of the show on Saturday evening.

“Whatever job you’re in, whatever field you work in, I don’t think any amount of success means you’re never going to get insecure,” the 47-year-old said.

Natalie Imbruglia was unmasked as Panda after winning The Masked Singer on Saturday (Vincent Dolman/Bandicoot/PA)

However, Imbruglia said much of conquering her confidence issues and choosing to take part in The Masked Singer came from getting older and becoming a parent.

She said: “I don’t know that I would have done this in the midst of my songwriter’s block but I think I just created this amazing album, I was feeling in a really good place and I’m a mum, so I think the idea of dressing up in a costume is more appealing when you’re a mum.”

Imbruglia described regaining her confidence as “the best gift”.

Speaking about taking on the role of Panda for the duration of The Masked Singer, she revealed the difficulties that come with wearing such an elaborate costume while performing.

“I thought this is going to be brilliant, no hair makeup, I’m going to be all relaxed, until I put the costume on and tried to sing,” she said.

So there you have it..I am Panda! ?Such fun… what a great experience and thank you to everyone on the show and to all who helped me keep the secret!!! @maskedsingeruk ??? #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/7Hqn16gvDV — natalie imbruglia (@natimbruglia) February 12, 2022

She added: “It’s really hard to sing in tune, it’s really hard to breathe! Oh my gosh! So you just do not count on the fact that all those physical challenges are going to make it really, you know, you think it’s going to be easier.”

After the big reveal, Imbruglia said that Davina McCall, a judge on the show and friend of Imbruglia’s, had sent her messages to express her shock.

“Davina was DM’ing me going, ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe it!’ She said, ‘I don’t think it’s sunk into that you’ve just won an eight week competition!’ And it’s true, I wasn’t expecting to win and I was convinced that mushroom had won it. So I was just as gobsmacked, but she was really funny.”

Imbruglia also spoke about how her previous acting experience helped her to maintain her disguise over the course of the singing competition.

She said: “I actually viewed it as an acting job. I stayed in an American accent from the time I’d get into the car all the way to the studio. I just absolutely loved it.”

Imbruglia starred in Australian soap Neighbours for two years between 1992 and 1994.

We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from our amazing viewers during this time. We have the best fans. We have always been in this together and we love each and every one of you. #Neighbours pic.twitter.com/19KKT3Ixvd — Neighbours (@neighbours) February 8, 2022

In response to the news that Neighbours will be axed by production partner Channel 5 after more than three decades on air, she said: “We’ve grown up with Neighbours and I think it should go on forever. I mean, this is just a travesty. So wherever the petition is, I’ll sign it, I’m on board.”

Within a week of the announcement, a petition set up by a fan to save the show had amassed more than 50,000 signatures.