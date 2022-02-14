Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Mark Wright burst into tears after learning he would become an uncle

ShowbizPublished:

The former Towie star claimed he was going to be ‘the best uncle’ and was ‘absolutely delighted’ by the news.

Mark Wright at the TV Choice Awards 2019
Mark Wright at the TV Choice Awards 2019

Mark Wright burst into tears after hearing the news he was going to be an uncle, his brother has revealed.

The former The Only Way Is Essex (Towie) star claimed he was going to be “the best uncle” and was “absolutely delighted” by the news.

In an interview with Hello! magazine, English footballer Joshua Wright and his wife Hollie shared the story of how they told their family they were to become parents.

ITV Palooza 2019 – London
The former Towie star claimed he was going to be ‘the best uncle’ (Ian West/PA)

“We gave them all a babygrow with the words: uncle mark, auntie Jessica and auntie Natalya on them,” said Joshua.

“When we gave Mark his, he burst out crying.

“He said: ‘I’m going to be the best uncle.’ He’s absolutely delighted, he can’t wait and he’s so proud.

“It’s nice to have lots of aunties and uncles to take care of the baby.”

Footballer Joshua Wright and his wife Hollie are expecting their first child (Hello!/PA)

Mark, who is married to Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan, is also known for his TV and radio presenting and has appeared on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! and BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking about their excitement at becoming parents the couple told Hello! they were “in full nesting mode.”

“We’re very excited. We feel ready in ourselves,” said Joshua.

The full interview is in Hello!, out now.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News