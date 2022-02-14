Here’s hoping they pull it off: Natalie Imbruglia backs Neighbours petition

Natalie Imbruglia

Masked Singer winner Natalie Imbruglia has said the possible axing of Australian soap Neighbours would be “devastating”.

Imbruglia, 47, is no stranger to Ramsay Street, having starred in Neighbours for two years before launching her singing career.

She played Beth Brennan in the soap for two years between 1992 and 1994.

Speaking to Heart Breakfast on Monday, Imbruglia, who won the hit ITV show as Panda, said: “I mean, who wants life without Neighbours? Let’s face it.”

Natalie Imbruglia was unmasked as Panda after winning The Masked Singer on Saturday (Vincent Dolman/Bandicoot/PA)

Earlier this month it was announced that the soap, which has been running for more than three decades, has been axed by UK broadcaster and production partner Channel 5.

The show will cease airing on Channel 5 by the summer and needs to be taken on by a new production company if it is to continue.

Within a week of the announcement, a petition set up by a fan to save the show had amassed more than 50,000 signatures.

Former and current cast members have expressed their sadness over the impending loss of the show.

So there you have it..I am Panda! ?Such fun… what a great experience and thank you to everyone on the show and to all who helped me keep the secret!!! @maskedsingeruk ??? #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/7Hqn16gvDV — natalie imbruglia (@natimbruglia) February 12, 2022

Imbruglia said: “I think at this point we just thought it was going to go on forever so, I, you know, people are petitioning. Here’s hoping they pull it off.”

Speaking as the character she once played on the soap, Imbruglia said: “Well, there’s a character on the show who’s my son! I mean, I think it’d be devastating. What’s going to happen to my son?”