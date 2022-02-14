Anthea Turner reveals her secret to staying young

Anthea Turner as she appears in Hello!

Anthea Turner says the secret to staying young is to “push yourself out of your comfort zone”.

The former TV presenter says “doing something different is what matters”, which is the reason she often says yes to “crazy challenges”.

The 61-year-old has previously appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing On Ice and the gruelling Celebrity SAS.

Speaking about the secret to retaining her youth, she told Hello! magazine: “I think the best way to stay young is to push yourself out of your comfort zone.

“Don’t stay on the sofa all day, get out there and do something different, that’s what matters and that’s why I tend to say yes to these crazy challenges.”

Turner is also due to appear in TV series, The Real Dirty Dancing, in which celebrities attempt to recreate scenes from the 1987 film starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze.

“Of course, there was a little bit of ‘no, no, no, I can’t do it’, and felt it was a bit of a stretch to try to become Baby.

“I am the same age as Jennifer Grey is now, but I hope she is proud that someone who is 61 is channelling their inner Baby!

“I was the only person in the show who had actually queued up at a cinema to see the film when it first came out.

“Patrick Swayze was every girl’s dream.”