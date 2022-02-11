Molly-Mae Hague, 22, promises to ‘over-share’ in autobiography

Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae Hague has said she will be “over-sharing” when she releases an autobiography at the age of 22.

The reality star, who found fame with boxer Tommy Fury on Love Island, said she has written a book called Becoming Molly-Mae.

Sharing a photo of the cover of the book on her Instagram story, she wrote: “Ok so… I did a thing…”

“I have been keeping a huge project, a little secret, from you guys for well over a year now and today is finally the day I can speak about what it is.

“I have written my very own book. This is my baby. We’ve honestly put so many months of work into this book, you have no idea, and it’s been such journey and such an adventure, venturing into this whole new world of writing a book.

“It’s something I’ve always, always wanted to do. It’s been a massive dream of mine.”

She added: “You guys obviously know that I’m a massive over-sharer but in this book, I take over-sharing to a whole new extreme.

“I’ve spoken about things in this book that I have only told close family members and friends.

“You really do get the full BTS, the whole behind the scenes, up until this very point. So my whole journey. It’s just so special to me and I could just burst with the fact that I’m able to talk to you guys about it.”

Speaking on The Diary Of A CEO podcast she had said that “you’re given one life and it’s down to you what you do with it”.

After a short clip from the interview went viral on Twitter, she was described by some on the social media platform as “tone deaf” and “Thatcherite”.

Hague, who is creative director of fast fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing, has said her comments were “never with malice or ill intent”.

In a post to her Instagram story following days of backlash, she said: “When I say or post anything online, it is never with malice or ill intent.

“I completely appreciate that things can affect different people in different ways however I just want to stress that I would never intend to hurt or upset anyone by anything that I say or do.