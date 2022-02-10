Jennifer Lopez says playing character of superstar singer was ‘very meta’

Jennifer Lopez at the 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez says playing the character of a superstar singer whose personal life is constantly in the spotlight was “a very meta experience”.

The award-winning singer and actress stars alongside Owen Wilson in upcoming film Marry Me, in which mega-star Kat Valdez marries a maths teacher on a whim after being cheated on by her celebrity boyfriend.

The film also stars singer Maluma, and US comedians Sarah Silverman and Michelle Buteau.

Speaking on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Lopez said her own experiences helped her to bring “nuances” to the character.

“It was a very meta experience and there were a lot of things in there that obviously I could bring,” she said.

“She (is) a recording artist and a person who does branding stuff and has her businesses and she’s a big superstar who’s been there for a long time and had a lot of public relationships.

“There is so much obviously that is very much like me … and I was able to bring nuances.”

On production she continued: “I remember talking to the director and Owen (Wilson) and everyone while we were doing it and they were like … ’so then you’ll do this’ and I was like ‘no, that’s not what it’s like, this is what it’s like’.”

The On The Floor singer, 52, said the film contained “behind the ‘behind the scenes’ moments” that she had been glad to explore on screen.

“It’s like what happens in the dressing room before we come out here, and if you have a bad day,” she said.

“And I have to come out here and put on the good face … those moments that people don’t really ever hear about.

“This was a nice place to let that out.”

She added: “It was hard because I didn’t want to, I’m used to not doing it. I’m used to going I’m fine. Everything’s fine.

“And it’s not fine sometimes.

“So this movie delves into that a little bit which is kind of interesting and fun to do but also scary.”

Lopez previously acknowledged she has an “obligation” to share some details of her personal life but has learnt to protect “sacred” parts from the public eye.

She and award-winning actor and director Ben Affleck, 49, sent the rumour mill into overdrive in May last year when they were spotted together in Montana.

The pair, known collectively as “Bennifer”, were one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples before breaking up in 2004.

Last year, they confirmed they had rekindled their relationship after nearly two decades, with Lopez confirming they were back together in a post for her 52nd birthday in July.