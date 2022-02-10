Ashley Graham shares first photo of her twin boys and reveals their names

The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Ashley Graham has shared the first photo of her newborn twin boys since announcing their arrival last month.

The 34-year-old model and body-positive activist posted an intimate image to Instagram of her cradling one baby and breastfeeding another while curled up on a sofa.

She also revealed that she has named her twin boys Malachi and Roman.

“This has not been easy, but it’s so worth it.

“Still can’t believe I have 3 children. Can’t wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon.”

The model already shares a son Issac, who she welcomed in January 2021, with her filmmaker and producer husband Justin Ervin.

Ervin commented a supportive message to his wife on the post, saying: “More proud of you than words can express.”

He also shared the same image to his Instagram across six individual posts and wrote: “I can’t express how to describe what I witness day-to-day as @ashleygraham takes every moment of every second to take care of our new little boys.

“‘Impressive’ is too small. ‘Amazing’ is closer. ‘Mother’ is perfect. I love you.”

Friends and famous faces also offered their congratulations including fellow model Emily Ratajkowski who commented a crown emoji while singer Meghan Trainor wrote: “Love this pic so much. Love u. Congratulations queen!”

Actress Shay Mitchell also added: “I can’t love this photo enough!!!”

Graham has regularly documented her pregnancy on social media and announced on January 7 that she had given birth at home to “happy and healthy” twin boys.

She also joked that her twin sons had enjoyed an “extended stay” as they had been due a few days prior.

In September 2021, she shared a video which captured the couple’s initial reaction when they discovered they were having twins.

During an ultrasound, Graham laughed when she found out she was going to have three sons, and Ervin said “you’re joking me” and “you’re kidding me” in disbelief.