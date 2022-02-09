Release date for Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series confirmed

Ewan McGregor (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Disney+ has announced its forthcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series will premiere this spring.

The series, which will see Ewan McGregor reprise his famous role as the Jedi Master, will debut on Disney+ on May 25.

The story begins 10 years after the events of the 2005 film Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, a limited Original series, starts streaming May 25 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XCV1xQZhDR — Star Wars (@starwars) February 9, 2022

A new poster for the highly-anticipated series sees a figure, likely to be Obi-Wan Kenobi, walking through desert terrain.

The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of the classic Star Wars villain Darth Vader.

Other stars joining the cast include Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma and Rupert Friend.

O’Shea Jackson, Bonnie Piesse, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie will also feature in the series.

Ewan McGregor with Star Wars creator George Lucas (John Stillwell/PA)

McGregor has not played the role of the Jedi Master for more than 15 years as he starred in the three Star Wars prequels from 1999 to 2005.

The Scottish actor will also act as an executive producer for the series, alongside LucasFilm boss Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, and writer Joby Harold.

The event series will be directed by Chow, who previously helmed two episodes of the first series of The Mandalorian, which first aired in 2019.

The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series is part of a collection of live-action Star Wars shows being created for Disney+.

The streaming service announced in 2020 that they had 10 Star Wars series spinoffs planned, which includes The Mandalorian and The Book Of Boba Fett, which premiered at the end of 2021.