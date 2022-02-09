First teaser for Gemma Collins’ self-harm documentary

Gemma Collins

Reality TV personality Gemma Collins reveals in the first teaser trailer for her new Channel 4 documentary that she spent two decades struggling with self-harm.

The 41-year-old former The Only Way Is Essex star is the subject of Gemma Collins: Self Harm And Me in which viewers see her confront her “painful past”.

In the short clip, which shows her in what is understood to be a therapy class, Collins says: “I was getting overwhelming emotion and I couldn’t cope with it.

“It is something that I have buried for 20 years.”

In the film, Collins reveals her self-harm experiences to loved ones, including her mother Joan and boyfriend Rami Hawash.

In the trailer, Hawash says: “I was shocked. You done something to yourself. Why did you do it?”

Having kept the details of her struggles private, Collins is seen in tears, adding: “It’s not like a normal conversation you can have with someone.

“I never told anyone, because it was shameful, I was scared.

Gemma Collins with The Only Way Is Essex castmates Lauren Pope, Sam Faiers, Joey Essex and Cara Kilbey (Yui Mok/PA)

“I wish I was brave enough to ask for the help, I could’ve saved myself a lot of pain.”

It was previously revealed that Collins will explore in the documentary how bullying, self-esteem issues and the impact of social media can contribute to young people starting to self-harm .