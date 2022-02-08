Notification Settings

Kate Garraway among stars sporting T-shirts for Comic Relief

ShowbizPublished:

The tops feature designs by 11 artists, including Gok Wan.

Kate Garraway
Kate Garraway

Kate Garraway, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Frankie Bridge are among the stars sporting T-shirts designed by artists including stylist Gok Wan, to raise money for Comic Relief.

Greg James and Claudia Winkleman can also be seen in the tops, which for the first time feature artwork from 11 creators from different disciplines, communities and backgrounds.

The designs range from street art to graphic design and illustrations, from almost a dozen artists, including TV presenter Gok Wan, digital illustrator Parys Gardener and cartoonist Gemma Correll.

Frankie Bridge
Frankie Bridge is supporting Red Nose Day 2022 (Matt Holyoak/PA)

Stars supporting the new Red Nose Day comic relief 2022 collection also include Marvin Humes, Sabrina Elba and McFly.

Last year, famous faces were sporting Charlie Mackesy T-shirts featuring artwork from his book The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse.

Marvin Humes
Marvin Humes (Matt Holyoak/PA)

Samir Patel, chief executive of Comic Relief, said: “This year’s collection is truly unique and captures exciting styles with bold, fun and uplifting designs for everyone to enjoy.

“From the incredible Gok Wan and his inspiring heart balloons design to the energetic jumping women print by Parys Gardener, a young digital artist who attends a creative project we fund.

“The money raised will be vital in supporting people that need our help the most.”

Rose Ayling-Ellis
Rose Ayling-Ellis (Matt Holyoak/PA)

Limited numbers of the new T-shirts are available at www.tkmaxx.com for £9.99, with at least £4 being donated to Red Nose Day, to support young people in the UK and around the world and help tackle poverty, violence and discrimination.

The Red Nose Day collection also includes aprons, tote bags, notebooks, tea towels, greetings cards and art cards.

Red Nose Day 2022 is on March 18.

