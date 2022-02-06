Notification Settings

Phillip Schofield to miss This Morning as he continues positive Covid tests

The TV star has already been absent from Dancing On Ice.

Phillip Schofield has confirmed he will miss This Morning on Monday as he continues to test positive for Covid.

The TV star has been absent from live TV while he self-isolates after announcing he had a positive test last week.

He missed Dancing On Ice on Sunday night, leaving co-host Holly Willoughby to front the show with Stephen Mulhern.

He shared a photo of his positive Covid test on his Instagram story and wrote: “This really is the day that keeps on giving.

“Sorry @this morning @hollywilloughby.”

The TV star had previously told fans he had discovered a leak coming through a lighting fixture in his house.

He did find a benefit to isolation as he revealed he was enjoying the experience of watching Dancing On Ice from home.

He wrote: “Well this is an experience I never expected!!

“I’m loving watching with a G&T.”

However, after Mulhern spoke about how much he was enjoying hosting the show, Schofield wrote: “Not too much fun Mulhern…I know where you live.”

