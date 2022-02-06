Connor Ball left dripping blood after Dancing On Ice chin injury

Dancing On Ice 2022

The Vamps star Connor Ball was left with blood dripping onto his shirt after opening up stitches on his chin during his Dancing On Ice performance.

The musician revealed he had taken a fall before the live broadcast, cutting open his chin.

He was left clutching a tissue to the injury as blood leaked onto his collar after the cut reopened during his charleston routine with partner Alexandra Shauman to Out Of Our Heads by Take That.

Connor Ball and Alexandra Schauman (Ian West/PA)

Host Stephen Mulhern, who is filling in for Phillip Schofield, said: “I don’t know if you can see this but Dancing On Ice is completely live and Connor was meant to open the entire show but had an accident before the show.

“He had stitches before the show so he couldn’t go on first and they have now opened up.”

Ball explained: “I was a bit stressed about the spin so I kept trying to perfect the spin and I slipped out and smacked my face on the ice.”

Mulhern advised him paramedics were on standby as Willoughby told him to keep pressure on the cut and judge Ashley Banjo told him that taking to the ice when he already had an injury to his face “takes some serious guts.”