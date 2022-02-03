Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rihanna shares photos of baby bump as she introduces her new ‘gang’

ShowbizPublished:

The singer and boyfriend ASAP Rocky have made only a handful of public appearances together since they reportedly began dating in 2020.

Singer Rihanna looks on at the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony to mark the birth of a new republic in Barbados
Singer Rihanna looks on at the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony to mark the birth of a new republic in Barbados

Rihanna has shared pictures of her baby bump on social media, officially introducing the world to her new “gang”.

The singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram showing her holding up her top and looking down at her pregnant belly.

“How the gang pulled up to black history month,” she captioned the post, which also included pictures of herself and rapper/producer boyfriend ASAP Rocky.

In the photos the Barbados-born star, real name Robyn Rihanna Fenty, was photographed, wearing a bright pink coat open from below her chest and showing her bare stomach.

She also included a close-up of the bump which was adorned with a long, jewelled necklace.

The pair are reported to have begun a relationship in 2020 and have made only a handful of public appearances together.

In September, they made an eye-catching appearance at the Met Gala, arriving last on the red carpet wearing coordinated outfits.

Rihanna watches the action from the stands during the ICC Cricket World Cup
The singer has previously expressed a desire to have three or four children (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Riahnna was previously in a relationship with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel.

She told British Vogue in March 2020 she hoped to have three or four children in the next decade, even if she failed to meet the right partner.

She told the publication that society diminishes women who raise their children without a father figure, and the only thing necessary to raise a child is love.

Rihanna was named the richest woman in music by Forbes in 2019 – with her wealth coming from a fashion empire that includes her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line and Savage X Fenty lingerie brand.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News