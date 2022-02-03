Notification Settings

Celebrities gather in London for premiere of Bob Marley One Love Experience

Published:

The exhibition was curated with help from members of the Marley family.

Billy Ocean arriving for the world premiere of the Bob Marley One Love Experience at the Saatchi Gallery, London
Billy Ocean, Benjamin Zephaniah and Ian Wright were among the attendees at the world premiere of the Bob Marley One Love Experience.

The exhibition, which features immersive experiences as well as memorabilia from the world-famous reggae artist, opened at the Saatchi Gallery, in London.

It was curated with help from members of the Marley family.

Bob Marley One Love Experience
Bob and Rita Marley’s daughter Cedella Marley and her son Saiyan (Ian West/PA)

Bob and Rita Marley’s daughter Cedella Marley and her son Saiyan Marley joined other celebrities, including BBC Radio presenter Yasmin Evans, DJ Trevor Nelson, Pam Hogg, Jazzie B and record producer Pete Waterman.

Grammy award winner Ocean was pictured in a face covering featuring the colours of the Rastafarian flag, and wearing a large blue parker.

Bob Marley One Love Experience
Benjamin Zephaniah (Ian West/PA)

Writer and poet Zephaniah was pictured in a bright purple shirt and red blazer.

Bob Marley One Love Experience
Ian Wright with his wife Nancy Hallam (Ian West/PA)

Football pundit and former England player Wright arrived with his wife Nancy Hallam, wearing a blue button-down coat and a brown and green flat cap.

Bob Marley One Love Experience
Pam Hogg (Ian West/PA)

Hogg showed off her electric yellow hair with dark glasses and a large brown leather coat over a bright blue shirt.

