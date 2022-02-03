Bafta film awards nominations in full

Benedict Cumberbatch

Science-fiction epic Dune and western thriller The Power Of The Dog lead the way at the Bafta film awards.

Here is the list of the main categories:

– Best Film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power Of The Dog

Sir Kenneth Branagh at the premiere of Belfast (Brian Lawless/PA)

– Outstanding British film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House Of Gucci

Last Night In Soho

No Time To Die

Passing

– Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

After Love – Aleem Khan (writer/director)

Boiling Point – James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) (also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli)

The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) (also written by Boaz Yakin)

Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

Passing – Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

– Film Not In The English Language

Drive My Car

The Hand Of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person In The World

– Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

– Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

The Power Of The Dog director Jane Campion (Ian West/PA)

– Director

After Love – Aleem Khan

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Happening – Audrey Diwan

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion

Titane – Julia Ducournau

– Original Screenplay

Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin

Belfast – Sir Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay

King Richard – Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

– Adapted Screenplay

Coda – Sian Heder

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Dune – Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga at the premiere of House of Gucci (Ian West/PA)

– Leading Actress

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – Coda

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan – After Love

Tessa Thompson – Passing

– Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham – Boiling Point

Will Smith – King Richard

– Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

– Supporting Actor

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – Coda

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

– Original Score

Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton

Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell

Dune – Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat

The Power Of The Dog – Jonny Greenwood

– EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)