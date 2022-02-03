Notification Settings

Bafta film awards nominations in full

ShowbizPublished:

The nominations were announced by AJ Odudu and Tom Allen from Bafta’s London headquarters.

Benedict Cumberbatch

Science-fiction epic Dune and western thriller The Power Of The Dog lead the way at the Bafta film awards.

Here is the list of the main categories:

– Best Film

Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power Of The Dog

Irish premiere Belfast
Sir Kenneth Branagh at the premiere of Belfast (Brian Lawless/PA)

– Outstanding British film

After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House Of Gucci
Last Night In Soho
No Time To Die
Passing

– Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

After Love – Aleem Khan (writer/director)
Boiling Point – James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) (also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli)
The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) (also written by Boaz Yakin)
Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
Passing – Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

– Film Not In The English Language

Drive My Car
The Hand Of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person In The World

– Documentary

Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

– Animated Film

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines

London Film Festival – Bright Star Premiere
The Power Of The Dog director Jane Campion (Ian West/PA)

– Director

After Love – Aleem Khan
Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Happening – Audrey Diwan
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion
Titane – Julia Ducournau

– Original Screenplay

Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin
Belfast – Sir Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay
King Richard – Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

– Adapted Screenplay

Coda – Sian Heder
Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Dune – Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion

House of Gucci UK Premiere – London
Adam Driver and Lady Gaga at the premiere of House of Gucci (Ian West/PA)

– Leading Actress

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – Coda
Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan – After Love
Tessa Thompson – Passing

– Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham – Boiling Point
Will Smith – King Richard

– Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Ann Dowd – Mass
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing

– Supporting Actor

Mike Faist – West Side Story
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – Coda
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

– Original Score

Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton
Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell
Dune – Hans Zimmer
The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat
The Power Of The Dog – Jonny Greenwood

– EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Ariana DeBose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee

