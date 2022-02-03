Adam Kay announces follow-up memoir to bestseller This Is Going To Hurt

Adam Kay

Comedian and former doctor Adam Kay has announced a new memoir which will reflect on his life since hanging up his scrubs.

The writer’s first book This Is Going To Hurt, which documents his struggles as a junior doctor, propelled him into publishing stardom as it was read by millions, translated into 37 languages and adapted into a BBC TV series.

Since it was published in 2017, the non-fiction account of his years in medical training has also topped the Sunday Times Bestsellers List and won four National Book Awards.

His next book, titled Undoctored: The Story Of A Medic Who Ran Out Of Patients, will examine his life since leaving the medical profession and explore how these experiences have shaped him and his life.

??NEWS?? I'm very excited to say that my brand new memoir UNDOCTORED will be published this September. You can pre-order from anywhere on the internet or high street that sells books https://t.co/ygQcRnTOFM (including signed copies from @Waterstones). I think you'll like it. pic.twitter.com/r7eYdCuW4G — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) February 3, 2022

It is described as his “most honest and incisive book yet” which is equally “hilarious and heartbreaking”.

Kay, 41, said: “My English sense of modesty prevents me from saying that Undoctored is my funniest, most moving, most disgusting and most honest book yet.

“That said, my publishers are very keen that I point this out.”

The comedian also previously published Twas The Nightshift Before Christmas in 2019, topping the bestseller list again, and his children’s books Kay’s Anatomy and Kay’s Marvellous Medicine have also enjoyed success.

He also curated and edited Dear NHS: 100 Stories To Say Thank You, which was a collection of stories by famous faces sharing their experiences of the health service.

Joanna Lumley, Naomie Harris, Trevor McDonald, Jack Whitehall and Stanley Tucci were among those who featured in the anthology, which helped raise money for charity.