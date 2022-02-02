Hugh Bonneville among stars in new comedy sketch to mark return of Red Nose Day

Hugh Bonneville

Hugh Bonneville, Dame Joanna Lumley and Oti Mabuse are among the famous faces who feature in a new comedy sketch to mark the return of Red Nose Day 2022.

The clip sees Sir Lenny Henry attempting to make a movie to celebrate the Comic Relief fundraisers across the UK, but word gets out to the celebrities and audition tapes start rolling in.

McFly’s Harry Judd, Fleabag star Jamie Demetriou and comedians Lee Ridley and Rosie Jones also feature in the sketch, which launches the return of Red Nose Day on March 18.

In the video, voiced by presenter Graham Norton, the celebrities can be seen trying to sell their talents before Sir Lenny interrupts and informs them of who the video is to be really dedicated to.

He says: “We meant the fantastic people at home, who, ever since we started this, have been giving their time selflessly, their efforts tirelessly to raise money for people they don’t know.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.”

Mr Blobby, Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing, comedians Ellie Taylor, Jayde Adams and Phil Wang, broadcaster Riyadh Khalaf and radio presenter Vick Hope also all feature in the comedy clip.

Joel Dommett (Comic Relief/BBC)

Comic Relief co-founder Sir Lenny said: “The spirit of Red Nose Day is for everyone to get involved and to get the vibe of helping someone else that they don’t know, it’s always been that and what could be better?”

“I’ve been inspired by so many people and its usually members of the public who do extraordinary things.

“I’m always amazed by how dedicated and passionate the people that run the projects are – both in the developing world and in this country – to help better the lives of so many.

“So, to anybody who has fundraised to support these life changing projects, I personally thank you because we wouldn’t be able to do this stuff without you guys. You are the people that inspire me.”

Dame Joanna added: “I love Red Nose Day and I love everything it does.

“I love the people who raise money for Comic Relief, whether they participate in doing something, whether they buy something or whether they just donate money, they are giving everything they possibly can to help people.

Sir Lenny Henry (Photo by Jake Turney/Comic Relief)

“It’s fantastic. I was so honoured to be asked to be involved in Red Nose Day and I want this year to be big, because times have been so dark and strange, let’s make this one fabulous.”

Dancing On Ice judge Mabuse said: “The thing I love so much about Red Nose Day is that it supports so many incredible causes and the money helps thousands of families, not only in the UK but around the world.

“I come from South Africa and I’ve seen poverty first-hand but knowing that even just a little bit – whether £5 or £100 – goes a long way, shows just how much every donation can help make a difference to those who need it most.”

Sir Lenny, David Tennant, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball will be hosting the annual Red Nose Day fundraising show, which will be broadcast from the BBC studios in Salford for the first time.

As part of the fundraising efforts, comedians Tim Vine and Kiri Pritchard-McLean will head to the Welsh countryside to take on Countryfile’s One Red Nose and Their Dog competition.

The pair will have to put their newfound sheepdog skills to the test in a bid to be crowned the champions in a one-off special which is set to air in March, with the winner revealed during the Red Nose Day show.

The One Show is also getting involved with the return of their Red Nose and Spoon Race, which will see two teams battle it out during a four-day race.

Five celebrities will be put through their paces in a special edition of BBC Three’s Glow Up, where they will be set a real-world make-up industry assignment and creative briefs in hope of being crowned Britain’s First Celeb Make-Up Star for Comic Relief.

CBeebies’s Bedtime Stories will also feature a special Red Nose Day series of famous faces reading stories to the nation.