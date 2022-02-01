Notification Settings

Whoopi Goldberg criticised for saying the Holocaust ‘isn’t about race’

ShowbizPublished:

The presenter, who co-hosts The View on ABC, said the historic atrocity was about ‘man’s inhumanity to man’.

The 86th Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles
US talk show host Whoopi Goldberg has drawn criticism after saying that the Holocaust was not “about race”.

The presenter, who co-hosts The View on ABC, said the historic atrocity was about “man’s inhumanity to man”.

Goldberg made the comments on the show during a discussion about a Tennessee school board’s decision to ban Pulitzer prize-winning Holocaust graphic novel Maus.

Graham Norton Show – London
Speaking more broadly about the atrocity, she said: “Let’s be truthful, the Holocaust isn’t about race, it’s not.”

“It’s about man’s inhumanity to man, that’s what it’s about. These are two groups of white people.”

She continued: “You’re missing the point…let’s talk about it for what it really is. It’s about how people treat each other.

“It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white, Jews…everybody eats each other.”

Her comments were condemned by activists online as “dangerous” following the show’s broadcast.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL): “No @WhoopiGoldberg, the Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race.

“They dehumanized them and used this racist propaganda to justify slaughtering 6 million Jews.

“Holocaust distortion is dangerous.”

StopAntisemitism.org said Goldberg’s comments had “minimised” the trauma and suffering caused by the atrocity.

“Newsflash @WhoopiGoldberg 6 million of us were gassed, starved and massacred because we were deemed an inferior race by the Nazis,” the organisation wrote.

“How dare you minimize our trauma and suffering!”

