Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Adele confirms live performance during Brit Awards

ShowbizPublished:

The LA-based singer will also make an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

Adele releases new music
Adele releases new music

Adele has confirmed she will perform during next Tuesday’s Brit Awards.

The pop superstar, 33, announced the news on Instagram after media reports suggested she had been due to appear at the event but pulled out.

Her post also confirmed she will appear as a guest on The Graham Norton Show on BBC One.

She said: “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!

“Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!”

Referring to her boyfriend, US sports agent Rich Paul, she added: “Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News