Adele confirms live performance during Brit Awards

Adele releases new music

Adele has confirmed she will perform during next Tuesday’s Brit Awards.

The pop superstar, 33, announced the news on Instagram after media reports suggested she had been due to appear at the event but pulled out.

Her post also confirmed she will appear as a guest on The Graham Norton Show on BBC One.

She said: “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!

“Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!”