Phillip Schofield could miss Dancing On Ice after positive Covid test

ShowbizPublished:

The 59-year-old usually presents the ITV show alongside Holly Willoughby.

Dancing On Ice 2020

Phillip Schofield has tested positive for coronavirus, throwing his presence during this Sunday’s Dancing On Ice live show into doubt.

The TV presenter shared a photo of a lateral flow test showing a positive result with his three million Instagram followers late on Monday evening.

He captioned the image: “Well bollocks!! Currently just a slightly sore throat.”

Schofield, 59, usually hosts the ITV celebrity skating competition alongside Holly Willoughby, 40 who is also his co-presenter on This Morning.

Willoughby has been absent from the weekday daytime show for the past two weeks due to other work commitments, and Schofield has instead appeared beside former Saturdays star Rochelle Humes.

Presenter Ria Hebden became the second contestant eliminated from the show on Sunday, after ending up in the skate-off during movie week.

Judges Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo unanimously chose to save former S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens.

