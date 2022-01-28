Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Iris Law and Willow Smith to feature on February edition of Vogue Hong Kong

ShowbizPublished:

The pair join Hong Kong’s latest it-girl Ayla on the cover of the magazine’s Youthquake triple-covers issue.

Iris Law appears on Vogue Hong Kong Cover
Iris Law appears on Vogue Hong Kong Cover

Iris Law and Willow Smith have shown off their striking short-hair in powerful new images.

The pair join Hong Kong’s latest it-girl Ayla on the cover of Vogue Hong Kong’s February Youthquake triple-covers issue.

Willow Smith Smith drapes a leather jacket over light coloured shirts and a bolo tie (Vogue Hong Kong/Luigi & Iango/PA)

All three are dressed by Ralph Lauren and photographed by Luigi and Iango.

Law appears in a dark blazer and waistcoat, with high-waisted white underpants and large embossed belt buckle.

The model-turned-actress first revealed her daring blonde buzz cut in July last year, ahead of her debut acting role as a 70s punk star in upcoming series Pistol, describing it as “liberating”.

Ayla, known by her Chinese name Sham Yuet, wears a striking red jacket over a bright yellow roll-neck jumper (Vogue Hong Kong/Luigi & Iango/PA)

Smith is shown draping a leather jacket over light coloured shirts and a bolo tie.

Ayla, known by her Chinese name Sham Yuet, is pictured in a striking red jacket over a bright yellow roll-neck jumper.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News