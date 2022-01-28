British graduate to co-star alongside Vince Vaughn in Apple TV series

Ahmed Elhaj

British drama graduate Ahmed Elhaj has been cast to star alongside “inspiration” Vince Vaughn in Apple series Bad Monkey.

The 23-year-old actor landed the life-changing US role alongside the “esteemed actor” after he was recognised by Warner Bros as a top 10 graduate.

Elhaj graduated from The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), where he studied on a full scholarship, at the height of the pandemic in 2020.

After a global search, the young actor was hand-picked from thousands of actors as part of the scheme acknowledging talented students whose final years in drama school were affected by Covid-19.

He has now been cast as a regular lead in the series, based on Carl Hiaasen’s 2013 novel.

Elhaj told the PA news agency: “When I found out from my agent that I was cast in Bad Monkey I felt ecstatic.

“It was surreal to achieve such a big role at such an early stage in my career.

“I had been working towards this moment when I was given my scholarship to LAMDA and now I felt that I had earned it.

“Holding the phone, I had to take a moment to really believe it.

“I am really excited to get on the Warner Bros lot and worked with such esteemed actors that I have grown up being inspired by.”

Elhaj will be playing a Bahamian fisherman who gets drawn into a world of corruption after getting caught up with a former detective, played by Vaughn, and a tourist out fishing lands a severed arm.

Born in west London, Elhaj also appeared as lead role Henry Jones in Grantchester, becoming the first black actor to land a major role in the ITV prime-time series.

He added: “To be the first black actor in a major role in Grantchester has been very significant and validating for me.

“To be cast at this time when there is finally some meaningful change, means a great deal.

“Especially on such a widely renowned and watched show.”