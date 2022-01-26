Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

YouTuber who defamed Cardi B ordered to pay rapper further £2 million

ShowbizPublished:

Latasha Kebe, known online as Tasha K, subjected the WAP singer to a “malicious campaign” of defamation.

Cardi B performs into a microphone
Cardi B performs into a microphone

A US YouTuber who was found to have defamed Cardi B has been ordered to pay a further £2 million to the rapper – bringing the total costs to over £3 million.

Latasha Kebe, known online as Tasha K, subjected the WAP singer to a “malicious campaign” of abuse and was previously made to pay damages of almost £1 million.

Lawyers said that a series of “slanderous and defamatory statements”  written by Kebe had caused the singer “embarrassment, humiliation, mental anguish, and emotional distress”.

On Tuesday a jury in the state of Georgia ordered that Kebe pay a further £1,109,625.00 in punitive damages and £990,342.88 in legal fees, documents obtained by the PA news agency show.

Kebe now owes Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, a total of £3,027,405.38.

MTV Video Music Awards 2019 – Show – New Jersey
Kebe was ordered to pay a total of £927,437.50 to Cardi B, documents obtained by the PA news agency show (PA)

Kebe is the host of the YouTube channel UnWineWithTashaK a “celebrity gossip site” which has 1 million subscribers.

During the trial the singer’s lawyers said the online personality had waged “a malicious campaign to damage and destroy (Cardi B’s) reputation among her fans and the consuming public”.

They said the platform was used to “publish and spread malicious rumours, slanderous assertions, and false information about celebrities … for (Kebe’s) personal financial gain”.

The onslaught of “degrading and harassing statements” began in early 2018 and at one point included an assertion the singer “prostituted for a living”.

Cardi B is well known for other hits including Thru Your Phone, I Like It and Bodak Yellow which appear on her 2018 album Invasion Of Privacy.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News