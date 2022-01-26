Stacey Dooley: Anybody can be stalked, anybody can be a stalker

"I think hating the perpetrators and hating what they're doing alone, isn't helpful."

Stalking is relentless for the victims, but in new series'Stalkers', #StaceyDooley speaks to the stalkers themselves.

Stream #TheOneShow on @BBCiPlayer ? https://t.co/MGyiJN47I5 pic.twitter.com/jzEqibzUmH

— BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) January 25, 2022