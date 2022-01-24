Taylor Swift slams Damon Albarn after he claims she does not write own songs

Taylor Swift

Pop star Taylor Swift has slammed former Blur frontman Damon Albarn after he claimed she does not write her own songs.

British musician Albarn, 53, said in an interview with the LA Times that Swift “doesn’t write her own songs” and he is more attracted to Billie Eilish who is a “really interesting songwriter”.

Multi-award winning singer Swift, who topped the charts in November with the release of Red, has said his claims are “completely false”.

@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW. https://t.co/t6GyXBU2Jd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 24, 2022

Taking to Twitter, the 32-year-old said: “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this.

“I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging.

“You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***d up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.

“PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.”

When prompted that Swift co-writes many of her songs, the lead singer of Gorillaz said “Co-writing is very different to writing”.

Damon Albarn (Victoria Jones/PA)

He added: “I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.

“When I sing, I have to close my eyes and just be in there.

“I suppose I’m a traditionalist in that sense.

“A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother.

“I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift.

“It’s just darker — less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she’s exceptional.”