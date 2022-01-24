Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Taylor Swift slams Damon Albarn after he claims she does not write own songs

ShowbizPublished:

The pop star has said the claims are ‘completely false and so damaging’.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

Pop star Taylor Swift has slammed former Blur frontman Damon Albarn after he claimed she does not write her own songs.

British musician Albarn, 53, said in an interview with the LA Times that Swift “doesn’t write her own songs” and he is more attracted to Billie Eilish who is a “really interesting songwriter”.

Multi-award winning singer Swift, who topped the charts in November with the release of Red, has said his claims are “completely false”.

Taking to Twitter, the 32-year-old said: “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this.

“I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging.

“You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***d up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.

“PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.”

When prompted that Swift co-writes many of her songs, the lead singer of Gorillaz said “Co-writing is very different to writing”.

Brit Awards 2018
Damon Albarn (Victoria Jones/PA)

He added: “I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.

“When I sing, I have to close my eyes and just be in there.

“I suppose I’m a traditionalist in that sense.

“A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother.

“I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift.

“It’s just darker — less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she’s exceptional.”

Swift reached the top spot last year with her release of Red (Taylor’s Version) which she re-recorded in a bid to regain ownership of her music.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News