US comedian Louie Anderson dies aged 68

Louie Anderson

US comedian Louie Anderson has died aged 68 following complications from cancer.

The stand-up, who won an Emmy for his role in comedy TV series Baskets, had been receiving treatment for diffuse large B cell lymphoma at a hospital in Las Vegas.

A statement from his representative said: “Iconic comedian Louie Anderson passed away peacefully on Friday morning January 21 in Las Vegas at age 68.

“He is survived by his two sisters, Lisa and Shanna Anderson.”

Louie Anderson at the Emmys in LA in 2018 (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Anderson’s career spanned 40 years, as he progressed from the US club circuit to primetime TV.

He featured in numerous films, including Coming To America and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, as well as hosting the popular American game show Family Feud for a number of years.

Anderson also co-created and starred in the cartoon sitcom Life With Louie, which was based on his childhood.

In 2016, he was cast to star alongside Zach Galifianakis and Martha Kelly in FX comedy series Baskets.