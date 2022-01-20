Wife Kelly Rizzo says ‘Bob Saget was the best man I’ve ever known’

Bob Saget

The wife of Bob Saget has described him as “the best man I’ve ever known” in her first TV interview since his death.

Kelly Rizzo told US talk show Today the late comedian was always “kind and loving to everybody”.

Asked on Today what he had been like at home when no audience was present, Ms Rizzo said: “The same”.

“He was just there to enjoy life and he just wanted to make people feel good,” she said.

“If we went to a restaurant he would talk to all the waiters, the waitresses, he knew all the hosts. Everyone knew him and loved him.

“His constant message was ‘just treat people with kindness’ because he’d gone through so much in his life and he knew how hard life could be.

“So he was always just so kind and loving to everybody”.

Bob Saget was pronounced dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on January 9 (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Getting visibly emotional, she added: “He was just the best man I’ve ever known in my life and he was just so kind and so wonderful.

“Everyone that was in his life knew it and even anyone who would just casually meet him would say ‘wow, this is a special guy’”.