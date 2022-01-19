Notification Settings

Rachel Stevens to miss Dancing On Ice on Sunday due to injury

ShowbizPublished:

The singer has injured her wrist and will not skate.

Rachel Stevens and Brendyn Hatfield
Rachel Stevens and Brendyn Hatfield

Singer Rachel Stevens will not skate in Dancing On Ice this weekend due to injury, ITV has said.

The former S Club 7 star was due to be among the second batch of celebrities taking to the ice on Sunday.

ITV said in a statement: “Due to an injury sustained in training and on the expert advice from the Dancing On Ice medical professionals, Rachel Stevens will not skate in this Sunday’s show. We look forward to her returning to the show next weekend.”

Stevens, who is partnered with professional Brendyn Hatfield, was due to skate alongside fellow celebrities Connor Ball, Ben Foden, Liberty Poole, Regan Gascoigne and Stef Reid.

She is believed to have fractured her wrist after falling on the ice during training, and will now make her skating debut in week three, the same week that Happy Mondays star Bez will rejoin the show.

Bez, whose real name is Mark Berry, took to the ice during Sunday’s live show, but tested positive for Covid-19 the following day.

Brendan Cole and Kimberly Wyatt topped the Dancing On Ice leaderboard last weekend.

This year’s series has seen Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse join the judging line-up, alongside returning judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, and Diversity star Ashley Banjo.

