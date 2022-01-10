West Side Story star says there is ‘still work to be done’ after Globes win

West Side Story tickets

Ariana DeBose has thanked the Golden Globes for recognising her but says there is “still work to be done” following a year in which the event has faced heavy criticism.

The actress, who stars in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 reimagining of the hit Broadway musical West Side Story said winning an accolade was “always going to be special.”

DeBose won best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role as Anita in the film adaptation of the 1957 stage production, appearing alongside Rachel Zegler.

There is still work to be done, but when you’ve worked so hard on a project- infused with blood, sweat, tears and love- having the work seen and acknowledged is always going to be special. Thank you?? https://t.co/EjhqyFkuF4 — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) January 10, 2022

Her win comes in a year during which it emerged that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the body that presents the awards, had no black members.

Writing on Twitter, she said: “There is still work to be done, but when you’ve worked so hard on a project- infused with blood, sweat, tears and love- having the work seen and acknowledged is always going to be special. Thank you.”

Zegler, who plays Maria in the film, reflected on how “very strange” life can be after winning the award for best actress exactly three years on from being cast.

i got cast as maría in west side story on 1/9/19. and i just won a golden globe for that same performance, on 1/9/22. life is very strange. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) January 10, 2022

“I got cast as Maria in west side story on 1/9/19,” the 20 year-old tweeted.

“And I just won a golden globe for that same performance, on 1/9/22.

“Life is very strange.”