Mark Wahlberg jokes of workout motivation change to with bond daughter’s boyfriend

ShowbizPublished:

The actor, 50, said both he and his daughter were "lucky" and praised the young man in a video posted from the gym.

Mark Wahlberg on Graham Norton Show – London

Mark Wahlberg has joked about changing his workout motivation from protecting his daughters to bonding with their boyfriends.

The actor, 50, said both he and his daughter were “lucky” and praised the unnamed young man in a video posted from a gym.

Wearing matching orange T-shirts, Wahlberg said: “I used to work out to keep guys away from my girls.

Wahlberg is known for his fondness for physical fitness and starred alongside fellow gym-enthusiast Dwayne Johnson in the 2013 film Pain and Gain.

Captioning the video he wrote: “Ella is a lucky girl and I’m a lucky dad! He is a great young man.”

Wahlberg is due to appear as a swashbuckling treasure hunter with Spiderman star Tom Holland in the much-delayed film adaptation of Uncharted.

