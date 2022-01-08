Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kate Hudson jokes her son’s life is ‘outta my hands’ as he turns 18

ShowbizPublished:

The Almost Famous actress paid tribute to her ‘incredible, unique, hilarious’ offspring with a special video montage.

Kate Hudson at Fool’s Gold European Premiere – London
Kate Hudson at Fool’s Gold European Premiere – London

Kate Hudson joked her son Ryder’s life is “outta my hands,” as she wished him a happy 18th birthday.

The Almost Famous, 42, actress paid tribute to her “incredible, unique, hilarious” son on Instagram with a special video montage.

The 60 second clip showed a collection of images of the pair together ranging from her pregnancy and through Ryder’s childhood.

Captioning the video she said: “My heart is filled with love and excitement for your future.

“PS Now your life is your responsibility and outta my hands! Good luck son!!

Hudson, known for known for rom-com roles such as How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, You, Me And Dupree and Bride Wars, recently became engaged to long-term partner musician Danny Fujikawa.

The couple welcomed their first child – a daughter – in 2018, and Hudson has a second son – Bingham, eight – from a previous relationship.

She was married to Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson from 2000-2007 and was engaged to Muse singer Matt Bellamy from 2011-2014.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News