Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Piers Morgan warns ‘threats have consequences’ after suspected troll is arrested

ShowbizPublished:

The TV star and his son both allegedly received death threats.

Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan has warned “cowardly threats have consequences” after he reported death threats sent to him and his son to the police.

The TV star reportedly received messages telling him he was “a marked man” and it was a “promise” that he was “getting killed”.

The troll also threatened Morgan’s son Spencer, 28, who was told he would “get it” if his dad did not.

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly making death threats, according to The Sun newspaper, where Morgan is returning as a columnist.

Morgan told the newspaper: “People think it’s perfectly OK to make death threats to public figures on social media but it’s not — there has to be a line drawn, especially when family members are targeted.

“That’s why I reported it and I am grateful to the Met Police and Greater Manchester Police for taking it so seriously.”

He added on Twitter: “Cowardly threats have consequences.”

The Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester Police have been contacted for confirmation.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News