James Corden is latest US TV talk show host to test positive for Covid

James Corden is the latest US TV talk show host to test positive for coronavirus.

Sharing the news online, The Late Late Show host said he felt “completely fine” but that the show would be off air for several days.

“I just tested positive for covid 19,” he wrote on Instagram.

“The show will be off the air for a few days.

“Stay safe everyone. All my love, James x”

It comes as several other popular shows were cancelled briefly after their hosts tested positive.

Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC was cancelled for several days after the 48-year-old Meyers tweeted the news.

“The bad news is, I tested positive for Covid (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)” he wrote.

“We are cancelling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!”