Kevin Smith bumps into daughter at weed shop and jokes he ‘raised her right’

Harley Quinn Smith posing at the camera

Kevin Smith has joked that he raised his daughter “right” after bumping into her in a cannabis shop.

American comedian and filmmaker Smith, 51, was surprised to see his daughter, actress Harley Quinn Smith, 22, during a visit to a dispensary.

He told his Instagram followers: “When you’re at the weed store and you run into your kid. Since @harleyquinnsmith got her own house, there have been moments when I ran into the kid by chance out in public.

“And tonight, after I ran into my only begotten daughter at the weed store, I was like ‘Someone raised that kid right’.”

The Cruel Summer actress replied by saying: “It was a surprise but also not a surprise at all.”

Smith posted a picture on the social media platform in which the pair are both wearing black face masks while Smith sports a baseball cap and a surprised look on his face.

The father-daughter duo have a close relationship and on Smith’s birthday on August 2 Harley Quinn posted a message in which she said she was “so thankful for every birthday of yours”.

They are also in the process of co-writing a series together.

“It’s such a cool gift to be able to work with somebody you’re related to,” Harley Quinn told E! News in June.

She added: “We have pretty similar minds, so it’s kind of like you’re shooting with another version of yourself.”