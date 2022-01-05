Notification Settings

Heidi Montag says she ‘never thought it would be so hard’ to have second child

Montag told her Instagram followers that she was finding it difficult to have another child.

Heidi Montag with her hand of her hip and her mouth open
Heidi Montag has said she “never thought it would be so hard” to have a second child with husband Spencer Pratt.

The 35-year-old reality star shared a series of photos of herself with her son Gunner Stone, four, to Instagram, where she revealed that she was struggling to have another baby.

The caption read: “So thankful for my angel. I never thought it would be so hard trying to have another.

“I am trusting God’s plan and if we only have one I am so thankful for this miracle!”

In August 2021 in a YouTube livesteam, Montag said that she underwent hysteroscopic polypectomy surgery to increase the couple’s chance of conceiving.

The surgery involves the removal of uterine polyps in the uterus.

“I’m hoping that this surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven’t been able to get pregnant,” she announced in the livestream.

Heidi Montag, Gunner and Chris Pratt smiling at the camera
Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and son Gunner attending the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards (PA)

Montag met Pratt, 38, on the set of American reality TV series The Hills. The pair eloped in Mexico in November 2008, during the fourth season of the show.

The couple, who have appeared on the UK version of Celebrity Big Brother together, wed in April 2009 and welcomed son Gunner in October 2017.

Instagram followers left supportive messages beneath Montag’s post, with some sharing their own fertility journeys and thanking her for being “open” about her own struggles.

