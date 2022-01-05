Notification Settings

Coleen Rooney pays tribute to sister on ninth anniversary of her death

Showbiz

Rosie McLoughlin died in 2013 following a lifelong battle with Rett syndrome.

Coleen Rooney wearing a black dress and holding a black bag in her hand

Coleen Rooney has said she will love her sister Rosie “always” in a tribute message posted on the nine-year anniversary of her death.

Rosie McLoughlin died in 2013 at the age of 14 following a lifelong battle with Rett syndrome, a rare neurological genetic disorder which severely impairs muscle movement.

In an Instagram post featuring a picture of Rosie wearing a floral top and lying on a bed, TV personality and writer Rooney, 35, wrote: “9 years today Ro. Thinking about you every day. Love you always.”

A few weeks ago, Rooney shared a picture of her wedding to former Manchester United player Wayne Rooney in 2008, where Rosie is seen in a wheelchair wearing a white dress and with a butterfly clip in her hair.

Rooney is pictured smiling at her sister and posted a series of emojis, including a heart and a face with a halo, in the caption.

Coleen met Rooney when she was 12, as the couple went to the same school.

They began dating when they both turned 16 and have four sons together – Kai Wayne, Klay Anthony, Kit Joseph and Cass Mac.

Last year, Rooney’s brother Joe McLoughlin and her friend Paul Agnew set up a fundraising page to raise money in memory of Rosie.

The pair took part in several charity events, including the 4x4x48 challenge, which involved running four miles every four hours for 48 hours, to raise funds for Claire House Children’s Hospice.

