Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

US chat show host Jimmy Fallon tests positive for Covid during Christmas break

ShowbizPublished:

The comedian, who fronts The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon said he was ‘lucky’ to only have mild symptoms and thanked medical staff.

Jimmy Fallon on MTV’s TRL – Total Request Live
Jimmy Fallon on MTV’s TRL – Total Request Live

The US chat show host Jimmy Fallon has revealed he tested positive for coronavirus during the Christmas holiday break.

The comedian, who fronts The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon said he was “lucky” to only have mild symptoms and thanked medical staff and his producers for “taking testing protocols seriously”.

Posting a picture of himself in a sealed off room on Instagram, he wrote: ”Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid.

“I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms.

“Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed.

“Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job – and also thanks for putting me in the “What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?” isolation room when they told me the news.”

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News