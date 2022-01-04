Australian singer Cody Simpson’s sister breaks neck then tests positive to Covid

Cody Simpson at Commonwealth Day 2017

Australian musician Cody Simpson’s sister Alli has admitted 2022 is “not off to a great start” after breaking her neck and then testing positive for coronavirus.

The actress and singer shared the news on social media, explaining how she dove into the shallow end of a swimming pool and hit her head on the floor.

She said she had medical scans on New Year’s Eve and was assessed by a neurosurgeon.

⁣”The outcome – no immediate surgery was required & I have been sent home in a hard neck brace that I’ll be living in 24/7 for the next 4 months as my neck hopefully heals itself.

“I am EXTREMELY lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic as it JUST missed my spinal cord.

“As you can imagine, I have been in endless tears and thanking every guardian angel watching over me in the pool that night plus every moment since.

Simpson, whose older brother has dated model Gigi Hadid and singer Miley Cyrus, thanked friends, family and medical staff for helping her through the ordeal.

Signing off she added: “Happy new year everyone – sending love & light.

“Hoping the start to your year has been a whole lot better than mine!!